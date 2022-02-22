Two persons entered pleas before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
• Bret David Zacharda of Ludington pleaded guilty to operating while impaired second offense, delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines and a misdemeanor court of driving with a suspended operator’s license. A charge of drunken driving third offense will be dismissed. He will be sentenced April 5.
• Kevin Allan Fitch of Manistee entered pleas in three different files. The first file, a probation violation, a charge of domestic violence, he pleaded guilty to. Other charges of domestic violence and assaulting and resisting a police officer he also pleaded guilty to. He will be sentenced April 5.
They both remain lodged in the Mason County Jail.