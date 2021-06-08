The 51st Circuit Court sentenced two individuals for possession of controlled substances Tuesday.
Tyler Joe Fink was sentenced to one year of probation for possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy. He has received credit for seven days spent in the Mason County Jail.
Fink has been in a Traverse City rehabilitation facility and is 68 days sober, he testified in a video call.
“I didn’t realize how bad I got until I went to jail,” Fink said. “I’m definitely trying to keep my life on track, get back to work and just not fall down that hole ever again.
Joseph Howard Rehlander was sentenced to a year of probation and a day in the Mason County Jail, having pled guilty to the same felony in April.
Fink and Rehlander were each ordered to pay $858 in fees and court costs.