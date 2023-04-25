Two people entered pleas Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
• Deanna Rene Culp, 48, pleaded guilty to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. A misdemeanor charge of driving on a suspended operator’s license was dismissed upon her guilty plea. She was charged following a traffic stop on Jan. 2, 2022. on northbound U.S. 31 near Amber Road.
• Jeffrey Young, 53, pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery and being a habitual offender, third offense. He was charged following a March 12, 2022, incident in which, according to court records, he robbed Jacob Wroble at 4854 W. U.S. 10. Per the agreement between the prosecutor’s office and the defendant and his attorney, Young will be sentenced to 40 months to 30 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was allowed to plead to a third-offense habitual offender charge instead of a fourth offense, and a charge of possession of analogues will be dismissed.
Both Culp and Young will be sentenced on June 20.