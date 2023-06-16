MANISTEE — Two people were taken to two different hospitals as the result of injuries sustained from a shooting in Manistee Friday afternoon, and one of them is in jail on charges related to the incident.
Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass said a 36-year-old Traverse City man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 19-year-old Muskegon man suffered injuries.
“The two people that were involved and are receiving treatment are in custody,” Glass said. “The two subjects involved are receiving medical attention and are in police custody.”
In a press release at 9:43 p.m. Friday, Glass stated the Muskegon man was in the Manistee County Jail and was expected to be charged with assault with intent to murder.
The first call came into Manistee County Central Dispatch at 12:36 p.m. Friday, Glass said in a press conference, of a shooting in the 200 block of Fifth Street where the Traverse City man was shot. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and he was accompanied by two other people.
That was when assistance came from several police agencies.
Hours later, Fifth Street between Hancock and Cypress streets (Cypress is U.S. 31) was blocked off. Between an SUV and a blue dumpster, three yellow markers that were numbered 1, 2 and 3 were on the pavement near the curb.
At 1:40 p.m., Manistee County Central Dispatch received a second call of a potential second shooting in the 900 block of Vine Street. When officers arrived, they found the Muskegon man with two gunshot wounds to his extremities. In alerts to the public, a think Black man with a green hoodie was described, and Glass said he is the Muskegon man.
“We have detectives who are out determining what exactly the sequence of events (was), motives, things like that,” Glass said. “That matter is still under investigation.”
The Daily News saw two people that were detained by law enforcement — a man and a woman — on Vine Street between Ninth and 10th streets. A white SUV also had its four doors opened with it taped off by police tape behind the home on Vine and facing an alley.
“We believe the incident happened at one location and then the subjects went to a second location, and that’s where a number of 911 calls (came in). Again, the initial information was that there was a second shooting. Our information (indicates) that is not true,” Glass said.
Glass said the injuries from both incidents actually happened from the initial incident on Fifth Street. Two other individuals were located and questioned.
“As a part of this whole investigation, there’s a number of individuals we’re going to be interviewing,” he said. “Suspects or otherwise.”
The Traverse City man was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, and Glass said during his 5 p.m. press conference that he was in critical condition.
The Muskegon man was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital and was in stable condition.
A third location, the 200 block of Second Street — west of Cypress Street (U.S. 31) — also had troopers from the Michigan State Police on location.
“Two other individuals we believe or investigators believe were involved in this in some way, shape or form, and they were located at that residence,” Glass said. “They were contacted and they were questioned (about) their involvement in this incident.”
The shooting put the city under lockdown, from the schools to businesses in the downtown area.
“We felt it was important … we put the schools on lockdown and other organizations until we felt we had the situation contained,” he said.
Glass said the investigation was ongoing, and there was not an ongoing threat to the public. He said the individuals were known to each other.
“As to motive, we don’t have one at this point,” he said. “It’s still under investigation.”
The Manistee Department of Public Works put up barricades for two segments of streets — the 900 block of Vine Street and Fifth Street between McKee and Hancock streets. Those barricades remained in place as of 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Daily News witnessed.
Also in the 9 p.m. hour, K9 units were working within the 900 block of Vine Street to assist in the investigation, the Daily News observed.
The Manistee Police Department was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Department of Public Safety; the Michigan State Police; the State, Sheriff, Chief Enforcement Team (SSCENT); Manistee City Fire Department; Manistee Department of Public Works; both MMR and Life EMS units; Manistee County Emergency Management and Mason County Emergency Management; Manistee County Central Dispatch and Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch; the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; the Ludington Police Department; the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office; AeroMed and the Traverse City Police Department.
Regarding SSCENT, the area’s drug enforcement task force, Glass said the group is there for any major case his department handles. But he said “it is unknown” if drugs were involved in the incident.
Glass said that if anyone has any information regarding the incident, they should call Det. Sgt. Kirsten Goodspeed at (231) 399-3281.