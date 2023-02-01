Two men entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Cory Cornelius Davis stood mute to a charge of criminal sexual conduct, second degree. The judge accepted the plea after Davis’ attorney Al Swanson said his client was was entering the plea because of potential civil liability in the case.
Davis was charged after an alleged Dec. 3, 2021, incident at Nader’s Motel on North Lakeshore Drive involving an 8-year-old girl.
He remains free on bond and will be sentenced on April 11.
• Steven Jay Updyke pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and to being a habitual offender, second offense. The charges stem from a Nov. 23, 2022, alleged incident. He will be sentenced April 11.