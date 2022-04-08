An area man entered a plea shortly before a jury trial was scheduled to get going in Ludington.
Crandal Smith pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy on Wednesday morning prior to the start of a jury trial that was scheduled in 51st Circuit Court.
Sentencing in the matter is scheduled for May 10.
Smith has three other open cases in circuit court that were also scheduled for the jury trial. New hearing dates are not reflected in the online records of the court.
• Richard Paul Brown pleaded guilty to two felony counts of resisting and obstructing an officer Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court. The initial offense took place on Feb. 21, according to online records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.