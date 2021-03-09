Two men pleaded guilty to drug charges Tuesday before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Kenneth Edward Field, 29, 6735 Virnetta Drive, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of cocaine, 25 grams or less, and maintaining a drug house. The charges stem from incidents on July 1, 2020, in the City of Scottville.
The maximum penalty for the possession charge is a maximum of four years incarceration. The drug house charge is a high court misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of two years incarceration.
He remains free on bond and will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m., May 4.
• Brent Norman Ginter, 28, 110 Elm St., Apt A, Manistee, pleaded guilty to possession of 25 grams or less of narcotics and being a habitual offender, third offense.
The habitual third charge elevates the maximum sentence on the possession charge from four years to eight years. He was arrested Jan. 10 in the City of Ludington.
He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail and will be sentenced at 1:45 p.m., May 4.