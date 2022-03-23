Two persons were sentenced in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday in unrelated cases before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Richard Thomas Kovar, 60, Manistee, was sentenced to one year of probation for possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance. He was ordered to serve two days in jail immediately and was a given time for two days already served. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.
• Jonah Thomas Howell, 23, Custer, was sentenced to one year probation for assaulting/resisting a police officer. Two counts of fourth degree fleeing a police officer were dismissed as he had pleaded guilty to the assault charge. He was ordered to serve one day in jail immediately and was given credit for one day already in jail. He was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee while he is on probation.