Two Ludington men were sentenced to jail time Tuesday on charges of being “super drunk” before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Douglas Wayne Blendin, 59, 505 N. Washington Ave., Apt 18, told the court that he was “trying to kill himself” the day that he was stopped by police last June and tested with a blood alcohol content of 0.368 percent.
He had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, with a high blood alcohol content.
“Mr. Blendin has waffled back and forth previously about wanting to get help for his problem,” Becky Lederer, his attorney, told the court. “But he wants help now. He is hoping to either get into the Brighton Center or the program offered by the Salvation Army because he has heard they were good programs.”
“I know I need help,” Blendin said. “I hit rock bottom that day. If I hadn’t had a defective exhaust that day I was going to hook it up and kill myself. But I guess that wasn’t supposed to happen. I just got into a bad situation when I moved up here and now I need to get out it.”
“You know that you are lucky to be alive Mr. Blendin,” Judge Sniegowski said. “You could have killed yourself that day with just that high of a blood alcohol content.”
She sentenced him to one year in the Mason County Jail, with eight months of the term to be served now, and the rest of the time at the court’s discretion. He was given credit for 116 days already served. He was placed on probation for five years and ordered to pay $1,073 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees.
• Scott David Alexander, 59, of 2233 N. Sherman St., was sentenced to one year in the Mason County Jail and three years probation for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, with high blood alcohol content. He was ordered to report to the jail Friday at 8 p.m.
Alexander’s attorney Bradley Fowler told the court that his client has finally recognized he needs help and is taking responsibility for his actions. He has been attending A.A. meetings since his arrest.
The judge pointed out Alexander’s blood alcohol content was 0.340 percent at the time of his arrest.
He was ordered to pay $1,163 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees. Part of that cost is to be paid at $30 per month for monitoring fees, as the judge ordered he be placed on SSCRAM alcohol monitoring for three months following his release from jail.