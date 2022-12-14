A 30-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to probation on a charge of felonious assault Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Garrett Scott Buck was sentenced to two years probation in connection with an incident that occurred in Ludington on Oct. 26 when he threatened his roommate at the time with a knife.
Buck, who was visibly shaken and crying, apologized to the court and his family saying he was a disappointment.
Judge Sniegowski told Buck she was aware of his long struggle with mental health issues. She told him that this probation sentence would give him another chance at continuing to address those issues. She ordered him to pay $598 in fines, costs and other court fees as well as a $30 per month fee to the probation/parole department.
• Donald Catania was sentenced to one year probation and jail time on a charge of controlled substance, second or subsequent offense notice in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Sniegowski sentenced him to one year probation and five days in jail, and was given credit for time served.
He was further ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month fee while on probation.
He was sentenced in connection with an incident that occurred on June 15, 2020.