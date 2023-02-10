Two more people accused of gambling at the Ludington Eagles Club each pleaded to a misdemeanor charge Wednesday in 79th District Court in Ludington, and a third person saw all charges dismissed Friday.
George Alan Karl, 65, saw felony counts of conspiracy gambling, permitting a gambling house for gain and maintaining a gambling house for gain dismissed Friday in 79th District Court.
Thomas Lee Johnson, 62, and Suann Marie Mortensen, 52, each pleaded to a misdemeanor count of gambling.
The pair joined Gary Lee Mallion, 72, in entering pleas to the count. Johnson and Mortensen and each were given a delayed sentence of paying $390 in fines and costs. Mallion pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor gambling charge earlier this month.
Like Karl and Mallion, Johnson and Mortensen each were charged with felony counts of conspiracy gambling, permitting a gambling house for gain and maintaining a gambling house for gain. All of those counts were dismissed for the plea deal.
The charges were from a Jan. 1, 2020, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1354 at 108 S. Harrison St. in Ludington. According to the police report, pull tabs, punch boards and games of dice were allegedly used to gamble at the club.