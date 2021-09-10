Two individuals were sentenced in 51st Circuit Court earlier this week in separate cases on unrelated drug charges.
Michelle Renee Patrick, 49, of Ludington, was sentenced to concurrent terms of two days of jail with credit for two days, 12 months or probation and $901 in fines and costs including $25 in restitution by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Patrick previously was found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin or another narcotic) and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated in July. A misdemeanor charge of operating while a license suspended/revoked/denied was dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.
Fountain man sentenced
Jeffrey Clay Young, 51, of Fountain, was sentenced to 321 days of jail with credit for 321 days served, two years of probation and $2,001.89 in fines and costs including $1,403.89 in restitution by Sniegowski.
Young previously pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in July.