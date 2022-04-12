Two persons entered pleas in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Randy Robert Roswell, 42, Norton Shores, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; operating under the influence of liquor with a child under 16 in the vehicle; and being a habitual offender, third offense. Two misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended operator’s license and operating a vehicle with a forged/altered license will be dismissed at the time of his sentencing on July 12. He was arrested Nov. 24, 2021, by Mason County Sheriff deputies following a traffic stop on Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Custer Township. His blood alcohol level at the time of his arrest was .213, nearly three times the legal limit of .08.
• Dustin Lee Clemens pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and being a habitual offender, second offense. He was arrested March 3 by Mason County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop on Decker Road in Branch Township. He will be sentenced May 31.