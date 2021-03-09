Two men pleaded to violent crimes Tuesday before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
• Vaughn Anthony Andrus, 34, of 602 N. Rowe St., Apt. No. 3, pleaded no contest to felonious assault. The felonious assault charge was an added second count, and a charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder will be dismissed when he is sentenced at 2 p.m., May 4.
He pleaded no contest, which means he neither confirms nor denies the plea, for civil liability reasons, according to his attorney Al Swanson of Muskegon.
He was arrested Jan. 22 by Ludington City Police after he and another man were arguing over a parking space at the apartment house. He allegedly punched the man, pinched his finger in a car door, and caused the man to have a sprained arm according to court records.
• Terryn Dewayne Borgh, 23, of 311 N. Lavinia St., and currently housed in the Mason County Jail, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.
He is to be sentenced at 2:15 p.m., May 4, on this charge as well as another file which carries charges of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, domestic violence and interfering with an electronic communication device.
He was arrested Dec. 24, 2020, by Ludington City Police following an incident in the 300 block of North Lavinia Street.