Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Windy with showers continuing in the afternoon. High 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.