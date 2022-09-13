Two persons were sentenced on unrelated charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
• Donald Glenn Fitch was sentenced to 12 months in jail and one year probation on a dangerous weapon charge/possession of brass knuckles.
The judge ordered that he must serve eight months of the sentence up front and the rest of the time will be served at the court’s discretion. He was given credit for 148 days already served. He was also ordered to pay $398 in fines, costs and other court fees.
• Paulenea Tiffanie Hornacek was sentenced to 12 months probation on a charge of perjury. She was further sentenced to one day in jail, with credit for one day already served. She was ordered to pay $688 in fines, costs, and other court fees.