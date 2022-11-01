Two men were sentenced to jail terms in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
• Carl Lee Herring was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for 153 days already served, on a charge of assaulting/resisting a police officer. An additional charge of trespassing was dismissed upon his plea to the assault charge. He was ordered to pay $598 in fines, costs, and other fees.
• Eric Trolz, 32, was sentenced to two years of probation and was given credit for 459 days already served in jail. He was given the sentence after pleading guilty to two charges of possession of methamphetamines. Three weapons charges were dismissed plus an additional charge of possession of methamphetamines. He was ordered to pay $666 in fines, costs, and other court fees.
He thanked the court for giving him another chance.