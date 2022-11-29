• Jacob Anthony Lake, 27, was sentenced Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court to two years probation on a charge of possession of methamphatimes. He was ordered to serve four days in jail and was given credit for time served. Additionally he was ordered to pay $658 in fines, costs and other court fees, including a $30 per month fee while he is on probation.
• Casey Eileen Christoffersen was facing two felonies in circuit court: possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic. However, Christoffersen pleaded guilty to the drug use from an incident on March 2 in the 100 block of Franklin Street in Ludington.
She also received her sentence on Tuesday. She was to pay fines and costs.
Hicks was a visiting judge Tuesday to assist in the caseload within the 51st Circuit Court.