Two Ludington residents were sentenced in their respective cases in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington Tuesday.
• Jack Daniel Willoughby, 26, was sentenced to 52 days of jail that he already served. He also was sentenced to a year of probation and was ordered to pay $658 in fines and costs.
Willoughby pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on July 22, 2021.
• Julianita Esparza-Kenyon, 26, was sentenced to two days of jail that she already served. She also was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay $658 in fines and costs.
Esparza-Kenyon pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 19, 2021.