A Fountain woman and a Ludington woman were each arraigned in 79th District Court by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III, each on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on school property — methamphetamine.
Kelli Ann Busk, 40, 108 E. Filer St., Ludington, and Christine Ann Day, 28, 6537 E. Glen Lane, Fountain, were each arraigned on that felony charge Wednesday after they were arrested recently as a result of an investigation by State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT).
Det./Sgt. SSCENT Acting Commander Rudy Gonzalez said the initial incident allegedly occurred on Monday, Sept. 21, but he did not say exactly at what time it occurred. The incident continues to be investigated by SSCENT, Gonzalez said.
“There was a traffic stop by Foster Elementary School,” Gonzalez said. “That’s where the arrest was made. We came in afterwards and conducted the investigation.”
Busk was arrested on Tuesday by the Ludington Police Department at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Filer Street. She was also arraigned on a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine by Jackson. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23, and her bond was set at $10,000, cash/surety.
Day was arrested on Wednesday by the Ludington Police Department. She was also arraigned on a felony count possession of a controlled substance — analogues. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 23, and her bond was set at $7,500, 10 percent cash.
Busk also another matter pending in district court. She was serving 12 months of probation for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor of retail fraud third degree when this alleged incident happened. She was scheduled to be discharged from probation in that case on Sept. 8, 2021.
Day is awaiting a jury trial in district court that is scheduled to start on Jan. 8, 2021. She was charged with a misdemeanor count of receiving and concealing stolen property of more than $200 but under $1,000.