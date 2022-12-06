Judge Susan Sniegowski sentenced two women to probation in two unrelated larceny cases Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Jessica Lynn Haynes, 27, was sentenced to probation, time served and fines and costs for resisting and obstructing an officer, child abuse and larceny.
She was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for the 52 days in jail that were served and $458 in fines and costs plus a $30 per month monitoring fee and $41.84 for restitution to Blue Moon on the charge of resisting and obstructing an officer.
Haynes was also sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for the 52 days in jail for child abuse fourth degree plus $75 in fines and costs.
In a separate file, Haynes was sentenced to $125 in fines and costs for larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
All of the sentences were concurrent.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said the two cases were closely linked and could be described as a “very bad night.”
“For the defendant, it could have gone in a much different direction,” Kreinbrink said. “As for the child abuse charge, there was an infant, who was the defendant’s son… he was found sleeping in a hotel room by himself in the middle of a bed. He was only a few months old at the time. The defendant was at Blue Moon Bar, and she had racked up a tab of $40.”
Kreinbrink said Haynes has been compliant with services through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
When it came to the larceny charge, Kreinbrink said the items were recovered and restitution was not necessary.
Karri Russell, Haynes’ attorney, said her client accepts responsibility for her actions and she is continuing to do well.
“I think probation and with that (probate) case as a companion, I think she’ll do very, very well,” Russell said of Haynes. “I get the impression from her and everybody that has interacted with her, as well as myself, that she is very committed to this.
“This is an unfortunate incident.”
Sniegowski said she could only think of what could have happened had law enforcement not stepped in.
“It’s just… the number of things that could have happened to that child are, it just goes on and on,” she said. “I’m sure you’ve been dealing with that since that happened. I’m not trying to harp on you on that, but I wanted you to know and recognize that.”
Charges that were dismissed included a felony count of resisting and obstructing an officer and larceny in a building.
• Brittany Leigh Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to probation, fines, costs and restitution after pleading no contest to a count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
Sniegowski sentenced Hernandez to pay $435 in fines and costs. She also was to pay $500 to Safe Harbor Credit Union in restitution.
The plea was for a misdemeanor on an additional count. A felony count of illegal sale or use of financial transaction device and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence were dismissed.
The initial incident took place on Oct. 9, 2020.
Additionally, another file from an incident that took place on Dec. 6, 2021, was to be dismissed entirely, said Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink. Those changes included assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a misdemeanor count of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of operating while license suspended/revoked/denied.
Kreinbrink, in describing the plea agreement, said the defense would not file a motion to disqualify the prosecutor’s office.
• Dawn Marie Jackomino, 19, pleaded guilty to retail fraud first degree. Jackomino admitted to taking several items of merchandise from the Dunham’s in Amber Township between April 11 and Sept. 12 this year. She will be sentenced Feb. 21, 2023.