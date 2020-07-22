A Victory Township man was sentenced to jail time and probation on a firearms charge Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
David Matthew Jabrocki, 77, 5848 N. Stiles Road, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count Tuesday afternoon, and in exchange, three felony charges that had been lodged against him following the June 29, 2019 incident at his home were dismissed.
In what the prosecutor and the defense both agreed was a family feud that “got out of hand,” in the end, all parties agreed that it did not negate the seriousness of the incident.
Jabrocki had two counts of felonious assault and one felony firearms charge dismissed upon his plea to the misdemeanor charge of brandishing a gun in public Tuesday.
“In view of the seriousness of the situation I think this is a fair and reasonable plea agreement in this case,” Judge Sniegowski said. “And I will stick to that agreement.”
Although Jabrocki was not scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, upon him entering a plea, all parties agreed to proceed with the sentencing phase of the proceedings.
He was sentenced to one year probation and 90 days in jail on the charge and was ordered to continue with counseling through Veterans Affairs and community mental health. He was ordered to serve one day of jail up front, and was given credit for time served. He will serve the remainder of the time at the court’s discretion. He was ordered to pay $325 in fines, costs and other court fees and the amount of restitution is reserved.
Although Jabrocki did not deny waiving the Rueger Red Hawk pistol around in the air, he did tell the court that prior to that he had been threatened to be beaten with a 2-by-4.
“And I told them it wasn’t loaded,” Jabrocki told the court about the gun.
But Judge Sniegowski reminded him that even though he had been threatened to be beaten with a 2-by-4 the man who threatened that, didn’t have the immediate means to carry out the threat.
“And even though it (the gun) wasn’t loaded, they didn’t know that at the time,” she added.
“Although it is of great concern that Mr. Jabrocki threatened his nephew and others with a gun, I think this is an appropriate handling of the case,” Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said. “He has no prior arrests of any kind. However I would stress that I think as part of the terms of probation that he not be allowed to own or possess firearms of any kind and not to consume alcohol during the probation period, along with continuing his counseling and all other terms of probation.”
Defense attorney Doug Stevenson agreed that the plea agreement was fair and reasonable and the correct disposition of the case.
Judge Sniegowski ordered that any guns Jabrocki still possess that he must surrender them to a third party by the end of the day Tuesday as part of his probation.
In other proceedings Tuesday, Mark Thomas Sturr, 62, 1525 E. Hammet Road, Hart, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense. He will be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. He remains free on bond.