Heather Marie Vinton, 43, of Wahalla, was sentenced 90 days probation Monday in the 51st Circuit Court after Judge Susan Sniegowski imposed a delayed sentence for larceny more than $1,000 less than $20,000, larceny of a fire arm, and use of controlled substance, narcotic/cocaine Monday at the 51st Circuit Court.
The larceny offense occurred Feb.1, and the controlled substance use was March 21, according to court documents.
Vinton said she had two back surgeries and was in a lot of pain and started using heroine.
“My client acknowledges that she went through a period of time where she was addicted to heroin and that led to all of these criminal charges,” defense attorney Becky Lederer said.
Lederer said Vinton had one prior misdemeanor on her adult record.
Vinton has been able to maintain her sobriety and she should be extremely proud of herself, Lederer said.
“I’m super proud of my client” Lederer said.
“I’m clean for my kids, I’m clean for me,” Vinton said.
Vinton said she is working 10 to 12 hours a day and going to counseling and trying to better herself.
Sniegowski set the new sentencing for Tuesday Dec. 3 at 1:15 p.m.