A Walhalla man pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred nearly a year ago at the AGS Vape Show in downtown Ludington.
In addition to the unarmed robbery charge Wesley Donald Hackert, 36, also pleaded guilty to an added charge of being a habitual offender, fourth offense. In exchange for that, two counts of third degree retail fraud and one count of armed robbery will be dismissed. He is to be sentenced 1 p.m., March 1, on the charges.
Hackert, currently at inmate at the Mason County Jail, was homeless at the time of the incident when he allegedly threatened an employee at the AGS Vape Shop with a knife and then left the store with merchandise in his pocket.
Hackert was arrested by Ludington City Police shortly after the incident at the business, located in the 100 block of South James Street.
Police report that a store employee confronted Hackert at the register after he had witnessed him putting two vape refills in his pocket and claiming to have only one. Once confronted, according to police, Hackert produced an unfolded pocket knife from his pocket and placed it on the counter.
Hackert then allegedly put his hands on either side of the open knife and asked the clerk, “What are you gonna do if I run?” Police report the clerk backed away at that point. Reportedly Hackert then grabbed the knife and the left the store with the vape refill in his pocket, unpaid for.
Mason County Sheriff Deputy Dave Barnett detained Hackert a short time later after he spotted him walking near the intersection of Filer and Harrison streets. Ludington police then took Hackert into custody from Barnett and transported him to jail. Police learned, after his arrest, that he also allegedly took two shot glasses from the other local AGS store located at 111 E. Ludington Avenue.
Hackert has a long criminal history with the 51st Circuit Court. He has charges dating back to 2009 in that court including resisting and opposing a police officer, domestic violence, shoplifting, possession of drugs, larceny in a building, trespassing, home invasion and drunken driving.