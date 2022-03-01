A Walhalla man was sentenced to a term in prison for a guilty plea of unarmed robbery Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Wesley Donald Hackert, 36, was sentenced to 2 years and 5 months to 30 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections on his guilty plea for unarmed robbery with a habitual offender fourth offense notice.
He received credit for 375 days served, and he must pay $258 in fines and costs.
Mason County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said the clerk that was the victim of the robbery was in fear after Hackert placed a knife on the counter at AGS in Ludington.
Hackert’s attorney, Ashley Siegel, said that while the clerk may have been afraid, there wasn’t a threat.
“He did have a knife, but he didn’t use it in a threatening way,” Siegel said.
“I’m sorry for what I did,” Hackert told the court. “My intention was not to rob (the store). I had the money to pay for the goods. It was a mistake on my part.”
Sniegowski said the accounts of the incident, from the initial police report to the pre-sentencing agreement, were similar. Sniegowski said the 29 months in prison made sense, and should Hackert be released on parole, the potential decades on probation will be helpful.
“I do think that range makes sense,” she said.