A Walhalla man was sentenced to time in jail for an alcohol charge and a charge of fleeing an eluding police before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
David Jon Dupree, 58, 62 N. Walhalla Road, Walhalla, was sentenced to concurrent jail terms of one year in jail on the fleeing and eluding charge, and 93 days in jail, with two days up front and given two days credit, for the OUIL charge. He was ordered to report to the Mason County Jail Friday at 8 p.m. and to pay $1,243 in fines, costs and other court fees.
Dupree’s attorney Becky Lederer noted to the court that in the pre-sentence report she read where he had been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense.
“I believe he was improperly charged,” she said. “He has no prior alcohol offenses, other than an open intoxicants in a motor vehicle charge, years ago. “We believe that he should be sentenced on the fleeing and eluding charge and an OUIL, first offense charge.
“He is not wishing to withdraw his plea. We just wanted to make the court aware of it on the record,” Lederer added. “He has not been in trouble for a long time and he will stay out of trouble in the future. He has a great work history of working steady for the last 26 years.”
Upon looking through paperwork, other court officials could not find any prior drunken driving arrests, either. It was so noted on the record.