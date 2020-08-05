The man who tried to pass counterfeit bills at Ertie’s Forest Trail Market in Grant Township in June pleaded guilty to uttering and publishing Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. The market is located at 9334 N. U.S. 31.
Aaron Joseph Weeks, 32, of Walker, made transactions in the store June 1 and 2.
He pleaded guilty to uttering and publishing counterfeit money which carries a maximum penalty of five years incarceration. Additionally, he pleaded to an added count of being a habitual offender, third offense. This could double the possible penalty to 10 years incarceration. He had originally been charged with being a habitual offender, fourth offense. At the time of his sentencing, the habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The plea agreement also stipulates that no other charges from the June 1 and 2 incidents will be added. The plea agreement calls for Weeks to be sentenced to one year in jail, with six months to be served up front and the rest to be served at the court’s discretion. He will also pay full restitution and submit to a substance abuse evaluation. The amount of probation is yet to be determined.
The guidelines in the case call for a sentence of anywhere from 0 to 25 months incarceration. He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail. He will be sentenced Oct. 6.