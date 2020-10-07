The Walker man who passed counterfeit money at the Free Soil Dollar General last summer was sentenced to probation and jail time Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Aaron Joseph Weeks, 33, was sentenced to one year in the Mason County Jail and two years probation for uttering and publishing counterfeit money. He was ordered to serve six months of the jail term up front with the rest of the time to be served at the court’s discretion during the next two years. He was given credit for 126 days already served.
He was ordered to pay $70 in restitution to the Dollar General Store and other fines and court costs of $590. Additionally he was ordered to pay $720 at $30 per month for electric monitoring costs.
Weeks passed the bogus bills at the Grant Township business, located on north U.S. 31 just south of Forest Trail Road, on June 1 and was apprehended shortly after that.
“This has been an eye-opening experience for Mr. Weeks,” defense attorney Becky Lederer told the court. “I don’t think we’ll see him back here. He looks forward to probation and proving himself.”