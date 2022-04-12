A Walkerville woman will have to pay back $6,689.72 to the State of Michigan as part of her sentence for charges of welfare fraud.
In order to give her a chance to do that, 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski placed her on a delayed jail sentence Tuesday of 11 months.
Judge Sniegowski ordered Nichole Lynn Amaya to pay back the money she owed the state within that 11-month period.
Amaya pleaded guilty in February to two counts of welfare fraud, failure to inform, and two counts of welfare fraud more than $500.
In essence, Amaya was not truthful in reporting her total income to the Department of Heath and Human Services, according to the court. The charges arose from two separate time periods, one from Jan. 2 to Oct. 10, 2017, and the second from March 1 to Aug. 31, 2018.
The judge sentenced her to four concurrent terms of 11 months probation and two days in jail, with time given for two days already served. She will be back in court in 11 months to see if she paid back what’s owed. If she does, she will not have to serve any additional probation time. Additionally she will have to pay $862 in fines and costs, a $30 per month monitoring fee and other court costs.