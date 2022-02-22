A Walkerville woman pleaded guilty to welfare fraud Tuesday and will have to pay back over $6,000 in restitution to the State of Michigan.
Nicole Lynn Amaya pleaded guilty before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court to two counts of welfare fraud, failure to inform, and two counts of welfare fraud more than $500. The charges carry a maximum penalty each of four years incarceration/$5,000 fine.
In essence, Amaya was not truthful in reporting her total income to the Department of Heath and Human Services, according to the court.
The charges arose from two separate time periods, one from Jan. 2 to Oct. 10, 2017, and the second from March 1 to Aug. 31, 2018.
Amaya remains free on bond and will be sentenced April 12.