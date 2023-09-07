The first day of testimony in an embezzlement case where it is alleged funds were taken from 10 vulnerable adults featured the initial investigation as well as questions for various owners, administrators and others Thursday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jessica Michelle Englebrecht, 36, faces 11 felony counts as it relates to allegations of embezzlement from vulnerable adults in various amounts. It is the second trial for Englebrecht as the first could not start because of a lack of a jury. This trial is also being heard by retired visiting Judge Tim Hicks.
The case against Englebrecht was brought by the attorney general’s office with Assistant Attorney General Dan Gunderson. Englebrecht’s attorney is Tracie Dinehart.
Gunderson, in his opening statement, told the jury that Englebrecht found “easy targets” in the vulnerable adults where she was either the guardian or conservator. Guardians and conservators are in place to ensure needs such as rent are paid on behalf of a person who is not able to do so on their own.
“These 10 people relied on her. They counted on her when it came to her money,” he said, adding later, “Their money slowly started to disappear. No one could pinpoint where exactly that money went.”
Gunderson said Englebrecht also pulled funds from her clients’ accounts and pooled it into her own. He also alleged that she had the vehicle of one client signed over to her.
Dinehart, in her opening statement, countered that some of the findings of the prosecution were accurate, but investigators didn’t search far enough in determining what truly happened.
“We’ll concede that she acted negligently,” Dinehart said. “She pulled money out in cash. It was messy. I can’t alleviate that.”
But what Englebrecht didn’t do was use her wards’ funds for herself, Dinehart said.
“You’re also going to see that when you look into her account there were also funds to her wards’ benefit… What you’re not going to see is any investigation that went into whether or not she was paying off additional credit cards, whether or not she was buying lavish gifts, whether she was using the funds for her own personal gain. We believe the officers put blinders on when they did their investigation and only focused on the finish line.”
The first witness called was Heather Hockanson, who was working in Adult Protective Services at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at the time. She currently works in Child Protective Services. Hockanson explained the process that she used to go through the various steps of initiating an investigation.
She also said that when she did a routine well-being check at Krystal Manor Adult Foster Care home near Scottville, two residents there who were also wards of Englebrecht’s raised concerns to Hockanson about their funds and neglect. One of the victims, Hockanson said, expressed concern that there were not receipts for the purchases he sought.
“He was concerned about where his money was at,” Hockanson said.
After listening to what the pair said, Hockanson said she called in a complaint as she was required. She then received permission from Mason County Probate Court to look into the finances of the two wards and Englebrecht. She said her concern grew.
“It sounded like the clients didn’t know where all their money was. (A victim) in particular was very upset that he did not have receipts. The withdrawals exceed the clients’ expenses,” Hockanson said.
Because of the concern by two of Englebrecht’s clients, Hockanson said she looked into the remaining eight clients of Englebrecht’s. In various ways, Hockanson said there were withdrawals from clients, but there were not receipts or enough goods to show that all of the money was accounted.
When Hockanson said she met with Englebrecht about the concerns, she asked Englebrecht to provide her files.
“Jessica had, from what I observed, was a sort of a Rubbermaid sort of thing. Nothing was organized. Jessica reported that her true filing cabinet was in the State of Indiana,” Hockanson said.
Hockanson said Englebrecht told her that she would deposit her wards’ funds into her account and then paid out various bills. Hockanson said that was a major rule that was broken.
“That is completely unacceptable. The No. 1 rule of a guardian is to not to commingle wards’ funds. How could you possibly know?” Hockanson said. “Plus, she paid with cashier’s checks and cash, how are you supposed to know?”
Hockanson said that Englebrecht also informed her that many of the receipts and an amount of cash was stolen from her staying in a hotel in the Grand Rapids area. The items were in a bank bag, and Hockanson said it was claimed that the bag was stolen.
When questioned by Dinehart, Hockanson said her report was not required to have as much detail for an adult case as it does for a case concerning a child. Part of the detail that was left out was the amount of money that was claimed to be taken from the wards.
And, when examining the bank records of Englebrecht and two of her wards, Hockanson said she only looked for withdrawals from the wards and corresponding deposits in Englebrecht’s account. She said she did not look closer at Englebrecht’s bank accounts to see what things were paid out.
As Hockanson’s investigation continued, she was paired with then-Michigan State Police Trooper Kelsey Case. Case investigated on behalf of the state police, and Hockanson said she didn’t duplicate Case’s efforts.
Thursday afternoon, Keith Mathieu of CPS was called to the stand. He said he looked into accounts as a part of the investigation including the wards’ applications and statuses within Medicaid. He testified under questioning by Gunderson that Englebrecht received public assistance, and she did not disclose any unclaimed income from her wards. He said to Dinehart that financial payouts for Medicaid did not go to guardians or conservators.
Four others testified Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Myers, husband to Sue Myers who owned Krystal Manor testified to the handwriting on documents of his wife’s. Sue was physically unable to appear in court herself.
Elizabeth Padron, a former business office manager at MediLodge in Ludington, testified that one of Englebrecht’s wards had an issue with paying rent on time, but recalled little of the events from four years ago.
Eugene L. Harmon Sr., owner of Orchard View assisted living facility near Custer, testified that he recalled very little of how Englebrecht handled the finances of a ward placed there. He didn’t recall if she paid with cash, but he did recollect that Englebrecht used a cashier’s check to pay for the ward’s rent.
The final person to testify was Kristine Drake, the former administrator of Whippoorwill Knoll adult foster care home in Scottville. Drake said Englebrecht would pay the rent for her wards at times late, and she could recall one instance where it occurred a week later.
Before the jury instructions were read aloud and each attorney gave their respective opening remarks, Hicks heard arguments regarding a concern raised on Wednesday about the jury pool.
Hicks ruled the trial would continue on. Dinehart said the cross section of people of Mason County was skewed toward people with Ludington addresses by taking the first half of the large jury pool by alphabetical surname. Court staff called in a jury pool that was divided with the first letter of each surname starting with A through M with the potential for a second day with individuals with surnames that start with N through Z. Dinehart said the listing of people that had last names N through Z included more individuals outside Ludington’s zip code.
Hicks said there were enough people with Scottville, Custer and Free Soil addresses that he was comfortable in advancing the trial.