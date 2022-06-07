A Wellston man was sentenced to time with the Michigan Department of Corrections Tuesday on drug charges.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 32, now incarceration at the Mason County Jail was sentenced to 42 months to 30 years on a charge of delivery or manufacture methamphetamines. A second like charge was dismissed upon his plea of guilty to the other charge.
Mason County Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that although there was no doubt that Wieand was guilty that he was “not the leader” in this situation.
“He was merely assisting someone else,” she said.
She asked that the court abide by the agreement that had been made.
Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, defense attorney, said that her client was experiencing sobriety for the first time in his life.
“Even though it was a forced sobriety because he was in jail, Mr. Wieand now realizes the negative impact his drug abuse has had on his life,” she said. “He’s anxious to rebuilding ties with his family.”
McCarn-Dinehart asked the court to follow the plea agreement.
“This is his first prison sentence and hopefully the last,” she added.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski ordered Wieand to pay $198 in fines, costs, and other court fees and he was given credit for 260 days of credit.