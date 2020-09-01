A Whitehall man whose vehicle reportedly struck another head-on last winter and killing the occupant entered a plea in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Nicholas Francis Kawula, 33, of Whitehall, now faces prison time after entering a plea of no contest before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski. Kawula entered his plea to a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants causing death. A plea of no contest means that Kawula does not admit or deny the charges against him, but he may be sentenced as if he pleaded guilty.
Kawula’ attorney, James Marek of Muskegon, told the court that his client was entering the no contest plea because of the likelihood of civil suits.
The victim of the accident was Christopher Patrick Kapala, 40, of Scottville, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the Dec. 14, 2019 accident. Some of Kapala’s family members sat quietly in the court room Tuesday listening to the proceedings.
Kawula, who remains free on bond, faces up to a maximum of 15 years in prison and a fine between $2,500 and or $10,000.
The plea agreement, reached between Kawula’s attorney and Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola, calls for Kawula to serve between 2 to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Kawula would also be responsible for restitution when it is determined, other fines, costs and license sanctions from the Secretary of State.
Kawula’s attorney pointed out to Spaniola that he thought the minimum amount of time that would be served did not exceed 18 months. Spaniola said the sentencing guidelines in the case are 19 to 38 months.
In reading from the police report, Judge Sniegowski said the accident occurred at 4:26 a.m., Dec. 14, 2019, on U.S. 31 near Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township. Kawula, who was driving a 2012 Dodge Caravan, had attended a Christmas party in Traverse City and was on his way home to Whitehall. According to the report, Kawula told police at the scene that he may have fallen asleep.
The judge said that Kawula’s blood alcohol content was 0.103.
The police report stated that both vehicles had ended up in the northbound lane. Kapala, driving a Chevrolet Cavalier, was heading north, while Kawula’s vehicle, traveling south, crossed the centerline and collided with Kapala’s vehicle head-on.
Kawula will be sentenced at 4 p.m., Oct. 20.