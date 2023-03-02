A woman was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault-and-battery by a jury Thursday afternoon in 51st Circuit Court.
A jury of six men and six women deliberated through a lunch break following review of a video of a June 2021 incident at the Sand Bar on James Street in downtown Ludington. Within minutes of reviewing the surveillance video of the bar, Kelsey Kathleen Dias, 29, was found not guilty.
Dias faced a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) and the misdemeanor count, but Judge Susan Sniegowski dismissed the felony count on the request of Dias’ attorney, Karri Russell.
Sniegowski said former Sand Bar bouncer Frank Leuvano testified that Dias was swinging her arms and got hit. There was no intent to strike Luevano.
After reviewing video, Sniegowski made her ruling.
“There’s nothing in her hands,” she said. “No reasonable juror can find that she did assault him with a dangerous weapon. … I am dismissing the felonious assault.”
That left the misdemeanor assault-and-battery charge where former Sand Bar bouncer Dennis Dietz testified that he was kicked by Dias both in the back and in his groin area.
After Sniegowski ruled on the felony, the jury returned to the courtroom and Oceana County Prosecutor Joe Bizon asked the group to consider the testimony of the two men.
“You heard from Mr. Luevano. You heard from Mr. Dietz,” Bizon said during his closing statement. “She kicked him in the back, and when he turned around, she kicked him in the front.
“Her being intoxicated is not a defense,” he said later. “We can’t go around kicking people, and being intoxicated is not an excuse.”
Russell said the video doesn’t show Dias kicking Dietz, and she said it would be impossible for her to do so based on what is shown.
“It didn’t happen. The video shows it did not happen, and it physically can’t happen,” Russell said in her closing remarks.
She also said the officers didn’t investigate far enough into the incident. Bizon countered, though, that the patrons of the Sand Bar, given that it was after 11 p.m., weren’t reliable witnesses, leaving employees of the bar as the ones to be able to recall the incident accurately.
“We have sober, reliable people who saw what happened and know what happened,” he said.
Plus, Bizon said that the officers attended to an injury Dias sustained outside the bar first before working on the incident.