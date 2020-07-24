A 31-year-old L'Anse woman was arrested for allegedly stealing a car from the 300 block of South Rath Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Ludington Police Department.
Within 30 minutes, Ludington Police officers located the vehicle and arrested the woman without incident. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail and police have forwarded their report to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office to seek charges of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle.
The incident began at 12:28 p.m. when officers were called to the 300 block of South Rath Avenue in reference to a stolen vehicle, which was a white 2016 Jeep Wrangler. Police say the driver of the vehicle had stopped and was unloading items into a local business. When they returned to the vehicle it was gone and they reported it stolen.
The vehicle was located traveling toward Lake Michigan on South Lakeshore Drive south of Loomis Street by police. The vehicle was released to the owner.