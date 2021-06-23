A woman scheduled to be sentenced on drug charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court instead got sentenced to one day in jail for contempt of court.
Renee Ann Moline had pleaded guilty May 4 to two drug charges out of six that had been filed against her.
At the time of her plea the sentencing date had been scheduled.
As is customary with all defendants who are scheduled to be sentenced, a pre-sentence investigation is conducted by a probation/parole agent from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
The defendant is given paperwork that must be turned in so the agent can conduct an interview with that person before filling out their paperwork and making recommendations.
The agent had received her paperwork Tuesday morning.
Because of Moline’s tardiness with the paperwork Judge Susan K. Sniegowski charged her with contempt of court.
Moline was charged with four counts of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams, and two counts of maintaining a drug house.
She previously pleaded guilty to two counts of controlled substance delivery/manufacture in exchange for two counts of that charge, as well as the two counts of maintaining a drug house, being dismissed at the time of sentencing.
She was arrested by Ludington police on Aug. 10, 2020, after two incidents that occurred at 616 E. Dowland St. Moline admitted to Sniegowski in May that she had delivered heroin to a person at the address on two different occasions.