A woman entered guilty pleas in three files Tuesday morning for possession of methamphetamine as well as intending to deliver the drug before Judge Susan Sniegowski in 51st Circuit Court.
Denise Cruz, 28, entered pleas in three files while seeing other charges being dismissed.
Cruz pleaded guilty to delivery or manufacturing methamphetamine from an incident on May 19, 2021, in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
In a second file, Cruz pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from an incident on Jan. 11, 2021, at a business on South Pere Marquette Highway at Pere Marquette Township.
In the third file, she pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine from an incident on Sept. 7, 2021, in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The file that included the delivery charge also had a charge of maintaining a drug house, and it is to be dismissed.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said in describing the plea agreement that a fourth file where Cruz faced a felony count of delivery or manufacturing methamphetamine is to be dismissed.
Also, a fifth file where Cruz was charged with child abuse fourth degree, a misdemeanor, is also scheduled to be dismissed.
Hand said that the prosecutor’s office also will not charge Laura Dagostino for an alleged possession of methamphetamine during the May 19, 2021, incident.
The two sides reached a sentence agreement, too, and Hand said the two parties agreed to a sentence of 36 months to 20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections to be served concurrently.
Cruz would be eligible for the boot camp program, and she must write a 250-word apology to a trooper with the Michigan State Police.
Sniegowski will decide on Cruz’s sentence on Dec. 20.