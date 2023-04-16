A woman agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation and aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a child.
Amy Lucille Shanty signed the plea agreement last Wednesday with Assistant U.S. Attorney Davin Reust signing it the next day.
The charge was one of seven that Shanty faced in U.S. District Court. She and Michael James Walworth were indicted by a grand jury on a handful of counts from incidents that took place between February 2016 and October 2021 with a girl born in 2008 at Walworth’s residence in Scottville.
In the plea agreement, a situation was described where Shanty filmed Walworth having intercourse with the minor on Oct. 14, 2021.
Shanty originally faced in federal courts a count of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and six counts of sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation, and aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of a child.
Shanty was never charged in the state courts.
Shanty faces 15-30 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, supervised release between 5 years and life and special assessments of up to $50,000. The agreement calls for Shanty to pay an undetermined amount restitution.
Like Walworth, Shanty agreed to forfeit the devices used in the crime including an external hard drive, two cell phones, a laptop and a thumb drive. She also will be required to registered as a sex offender.
Walworth pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to sexually exploit a child on March 3. Walworth was charged with 10 crimes total.
Walworth was initially charged in the state courts on 10 counts, but the case was dismissed on Feb. 14 as the federal charges were levied.
The pleas come from a joint investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Scottville Police Department.
A sentencing date for Shanty was not scheduled yet. Walworth’s sentencing is June 27.