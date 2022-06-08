A woman was found competent to face charges of murder, arson and more, but issues with documentation came up during a hearing Wednesday afternoon in 79th District Court before Judge John Middlebrook.
Hope Lynn Snyder of Kincheloe was found to be competent to stand trial by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry following an examination on May 25, Middlebrook said. She is facing felony charges of homicide open murder of Jeffrey Grant, 57; homicide murder first degree; first-degree arson; two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree; and a habitual offender supplemental warrant, third conviction. The allegations are from a fatal fire that took place on Nov. 22, 2021, in Sheridan Township.
Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, Snyder’s attorney who took over the case from Al Swanson, gave an oral motion to dismiss the case outright over issues of the prosecutor’s office not giving more than 78 documents that were not turned over to her or to Swanson — including the autopsy report.
“I have received approximately a third of the discovery of what is currently in this file,” McCarn-Dinehart said. “Additionally, I made email requests to the prosecuting attorney’s office requesting this discovery that Mr. Swanson indicated that he did not have in his possession. And I asked him multiple times as well as his secretary … if they missed something.”
McCarn-Dinehart said Swanson’s office filled a terabyte drive provided by her with all of the materials in the Snyder case, and it still was missing documents.
“When I directly asked the prosecutor’s office for over 78 documents that are missing including an autopsy report, a toxicology and a number of other documents that I don’t have including the fire reports, I was told, and I quote from the staff, ‘I don’t have enough time. You have to get that from Mr. Swanson.'
“You’re honor, that’s unacceptable.”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink said a dismissal in the case wasn’t appropriate, and her office has dated logs of when documents were received by her office as well as when they’ve been shared with the defense.
“This case is not by any means a simple case,” she said. “There are large amounts of files, large amounts of documents and interviews throughout this case."
Kreinbrink added later that her “office has taken the time and the resources to copy all of this discovery and provide it to Mr. Swanson. The expectation from my office, that when Ms. Dinehart took over the case, Mr. Swanson would hand that file to her. We have never stood in the way of Ms. Dinehart of the discovery that she needs.”
McCarn-Dinehart said that while the prosecutor’s office does have a policy that indicates it picked up items through discovery, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the items were truly received.
“We don’t get to verify it because we don’t have a computer system to verify what’s on a flash drive, so we have no idea of knowing what we are receiving,” she said. “We are only signing on a line that somebody handed us something, but we don’t know what it is.”
Middlebrook, after hearing arguments, decided to not rule on the motion by McCarn-Dinehart. He asked that the missing documents be received by the defense by Wednesday, June 15.
From there, Middlebrook said subpoenas for witnesses, a list of witnesses and a list of exhibits for evidence are due by Wednesday, June 29. Motions from either party are also due that day.
The preliminary exam was scheduled for Monday, July 25. That is after the 79th District Court is realigned with Mason and Oceana counties rather than Mason and Lake counties. Both attorneys indicated the preliminary exam could take place over two days, if not more. Middlebrook wants to get the preliminary exam completed in one day.
“If I have to cancel court in Oceana, so be it," he said. "Or if we have to cancel one of my other days on Wednesday or Friday of that week, we will make accommodations so this matter is heard that week.”