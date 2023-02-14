A 48-year-old Ludington woman was sentenced to jail and probation Tuesday on two felony counts of resisting, obstructing or opposing police.
Melissa Ann Milanowski, 48, was sentenced to concurrent one-year jail terms, plus two years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay court fines and costs in 51st Circuit Court by Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Milanowski was on bond for assaulting, resisting or opposing a police officer when she was arrested by the Ludington Police Department on Nov. 29, 2022, for being a disorderly person disturbing the peace.
Defense attorney Kari Russell, standing in for Al Swanson, stated that Milanowski had a total of 83 days of jail credit following that arrest. She asked that the 83 days be considered time served.
Mason County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand said jail time was up to Sniegowski, but she said she wasn’t confident that Milanowski grasps the seriousness of the situation.
She noted that the defendant continued to commit crimes while out on bond.
“Ms. Milanowski continued criminal activity while on bond,” Hand said. “I understand … she has 83 days in jail on this offense, but a portion of those 83 days are because she kept committing new offenses.
“… I don’t know that she has fully understood or accepts responsibility for this case in terms of her attitude and demeanor toward law enforcement. I am asking that she be supervised … because clearly, up until this point, she hasn’t quite got it.”
Russell agreed that supervised probation was appropriate, but she stated that Milanowski has a “very limited criminal history,” and asked the court to take that into account.
“I can’t speak to what’s happened in the last year or so, but from 2012, 2013 we haven’t seen any criminal activity until last year,” Russell said. “That’s a huge gap to note, and I think it’s worth taking into consideration as well.”
Russell also addressed Hand’s comments about Milanowski racking up charges while on bond, stating that the believes supervision will help prevent that from happening again.
“If she committed crimes on bond that’s one thing, but bond is not supervised. … I think the supervision will be helpful in ensuring that she is compliant with that,” Russell said.
Sniegowski said she believes supervision is key.
She ordered Milanowski to serve two concurrent one-year jail sentences with 83 days’ credit, plus two years of supervised probation.
“With the additional probation supervision, Ms. Milanowski will get the services she needs,” Sniegowski said. “Good luck to you, Ms. Milanowski.”