A Ludington woman was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 18 months of probation Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Autumn Lanne Jourden, 4716 N. Beaune Road, received that sentence for charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a radio that received police frequencies.
Additionally she was sentenced to two days in jail and was given credit for time already served. She was ordered to pay $738 in fines, costs and other court fees.
She was ordered to set up a payment plan with the court within 30 days.