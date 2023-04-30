The Michigan Court of Appeals ordered an evidentiary hearing in Manistee Circuit Court in Manistee from a 1997 murder trial, according to an unpublished ruling from last Thursday.
Justices Thomas Cameron and Stephen Borrello, along with Justice Kathleen Jansen concurring, ordered restitution in the case of People v Gail Ann Guzikowski to be vacated. Guzikowski was convicted in 1997 by a jury of first degree murder in Manistee County.
Guzikowski discovered her boyfriend was in a relationship with another woman, according to the background in the opinion. She went to the other woman’s home, entered it and shot her boyfriend multiple times. As a part of it sentence, the circuit court ordered that Guzikowski was responsible for $69,838 in restitution to the victim’s two children and ex-wife to cover child support, medical expenses and college education expenses that were the victim’s responsibility because of a divorce.
On appeal, the conviction was reduced to second degree murder by the Court of Appeals, the opinion states, and the case was remanded for resentencing, but the restitution amount remained.
In a note, the order of restitution in 2000 included $5,860 in child support to the ex-wife, $23,740 in educational expenses to the victim’s son, $3,715 in medical expenses to the son and payable to the ex-wife and $36,523 in educational expenses to the victim’s daughter.
In 2020, Guzikowski again appealed, but on the restitution order. In a previous case, People v Paquette, the court overturned a restitution order for loss of income suffered by a victim’s father because only the victim was entitled to restitution. The justices used the same logic in Guzikowski’s case.
“The trial court, by ordering defendant to pay amounts that the victim’s ex-wife and two children were supposed to receive from the victim under the judgment of divorce, did not seek to ensure that the victim was made whole,” the justices wrote. “Rather, the trial court essentially provided something more akin to compensation in the form of damages to the victim’s children and ex-wife. ‘Court-ordered restitution is not a substitute for civil damages.’…
“The restitution order was invalid because the trial court ordered restitution it was not authorized to order,” they wrote later.
In a concurring opining written by Justice Jansen, she wrote that there wasn’t a provision under the law to allow for the restitution. She disagreed, though, with her fellow justices.
“I do not believe that a remand to the trial court for further proceedings is necessary,” Jansen wrote, “and I would vacate the award of restitution.”
Guzikowski was released on parole in August 2022 in Manistee County, and she is scheduled to be discharged from probation on Aug. 16, 2026, according to the Michigan Department of Correction’s online records.