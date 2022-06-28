A woman entered a guilty plea of carrying a concealed weapon during a hearing Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.

Viviana Perez pleaded guilty to the felony charge while a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle with a license and a misdemeanor count of allowing a person with a suspended/revoked/denied license drive a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing.

Perez admitted to having a machete in a vehicle on Feb. 12 on U.S. 10 in the City of Ludington.

She will be sentenced on Aug. 30.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.

Trending Food Videos