A woman entered a guilty plea of carrying a concealed weapon during a hearing Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Viviana Perez pleaded guilty to the felony charge while a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle with a license and a misdemeanor count of allowing a person with a suspended/revoked/denied license drive a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing.
Perez admitted to having a machete in a vehicle on Feb. 12 on U.S. 10 in the City of Ludington.
She will be sentenced on Aug. 30.