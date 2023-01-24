A woman entered pleas in two separate files in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning in Ludington that included possession of drugs and resisting an officer.
Michaela Lou Verboam, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic as well as a count of resisting and obstructing an officer in one file. In another file, Verboam pleaded guilty to possession of analogues.
The possession of analogues charge was from an incident Jan. 14, 2022. The other case with the possession charge and resisting arrest took place on Dec. 3, 2022.
The Dec. 3 incident involved an incident near the intersection of Nelson Road and U.S. 10 in the City of Ludington. Verboam also admitted to resisting Ludington Police Officer Michael Gilmurray in that incident.
The Jan. 14 incident involved possession of alprazolam near the intersection of Delia and Foster streets in the City of Ludington.
The medication is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It’s also known as Xanax.
Sentencing will be March 21.