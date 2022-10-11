A woman pleaded guilty to resisting officers and two misdemeanors in two separate case files in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday morning in Ludington.
Jessica Lynn Haynes, 27, entered the pleas before Judge Susan Sniegowski.
Haynes pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of child abuse fourth degree. A second count of felony count of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of defrauding an innkeeper were dismissed.
The charges were from an incident on Aug. 21 in the 100 block of South James Street in the City of Ludington.
In a second file, Haynes pleaded guilty to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000, a misdemeanor. It was a reduced charge from larceny in a building.
Haynes will be sentenced Dec. 6.