A woman pleaded guilty to writing two checks when she didn’t have a bank account Tuesday morning in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Lillian Denise Canty, 58, pleaded guilty to two counts of no account checks via Zoom.
Mason County Chief Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said the prosecutor’s office and the defense agreed to a delayed sentence that includes 10 hours of community service per month, paying full restitution of $206.92.
The original incident was March 21, 2018, at EZ Mart in Custer Township.
As a part of the agreement, Canty will have a misdemeanor count of check non-sufficient funds $100 or less in a separate file is to be dismissed. Once the delayed sentence is completed, Canty is to have the two felony counts reduced to attempted charges.
Canty will be sentenced Dec. 20.