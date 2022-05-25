A woman who was placed on a delayed sentence last November was resentenced Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Erica Lenee Mitchell was sentenced to 18 months probation and 69 days in jail, with credit for time served, on a charge of attempted uttering and publishing.
A charge of uttering and publishing was dismissed upon her plea of guilty to the attempted charge.
She was brought before Judge Susan Sniegowski Tuesday because she did not pay her restitution, fines and costs in the allotted time.
The judge ordered that she pay $475 to Choice One Bank and $658 in fines, costs, and other court fees as well as a $30 per month fee while she is on probation.