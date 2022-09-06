A 29-year-old Ludington woman was sentenced to prison time for selling drugs to an undercover police officer Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Stephanie Lynn Wheeler was sentenced to three concurrent terms of 4-20 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Wheeler was charged with three counts of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamines. A charge of conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamines was dismissed.
Assistant Prosecutor Beth Hand told the court that this was not an isolated incident in Wheeler’s history.
“She was making a business out of this,” Hand said. “It was no isolated, one-time deal.”
She was given credit for 120 days jail credit and ordered to pay $930 to the Sheriff’s State Chiefs Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT) in restitution. Additionally she was ordered to pay $198 in fines and costs.
Wheeler was arrested by SSCENT officers on Feb. 14. According to a press release from SSCENT after their arrests, she and another individual, Tommie Lee Green, were arrested.
Green is facing a jury trial on two felony charges of delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine and a felony charge of conspiring to delivery/manufacture methamphetamine in 51st Circuit Court in relation to the allegations from his Feb. 14 arrest by SSCENT. The trial is scheduled for Oct. 12.
Green also is scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 7 in a separate file from an incident on Feb. 19. In that case, he faces a single count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy.