A woman who was given a second chance by being originally sentenced under the Public Health Code appeared in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday for violation of that status and to face a new charge.
The Public Health Code allows judges to sentence someone under that law and have felony drugs charges dismissed without jail or going to trial. A judge usually places someone on probation for a year. If they complete the requirements of the probation their record will be expunged.
Alys Jean Benyo, 37, did not meet the terms of the status and violated her probation with another drug charge of possession of methamphetamines.
Judge Susan Sniegowski was not pleased with her actions.
“You were given a second chance, and apparently you were not interested in availing yourself to the substance abuse help that was made readily available to you during your probation term,” she said.
“You are going to suffer the consequences of your decision,” she added.
The judge sentenced her to concurrent 12 month jail terms and revoked her protected status under the Public Health Code. She was given credit for 118 days already served. She was ordered to pay $398 in fines, costs and other fees.