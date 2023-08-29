A Reed City woman who admitted to stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Ludington’s Walmart was sentenced to jail time and probation in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Stephanie Lydia Ann Tweedale, 30, told Judge Susan Sniegowski that she realized the seriousness of what she had done.
“She had cooperated from the beginning of this whole thing,” her attorney Michael Brown told the court, “like returning all the merchandise she took.”
“That merchandise consisted of some groceries, personal care items, and clothing,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Beth Hand said. “It totaled $1,239.74.”
Hand and Brown both agreed that they would just ask the court to follow the agreement that had been reached.
Sniegowski sentenced Tweedale to two years probation and 60 days in jail, which was suspended. She was ordered to serve three days now and was given three days for time already served. She was ordered to pay $648 in fines, costs, and includes $30 per month monitoring fee while she is on probation.
An additional $50 was ordered on the second charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license.