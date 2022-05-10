A Ludington woman was sentenced to jail time and probation on three different case files, which were all drug charges, and three charges of being a habitual offender, second offense, Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Jaralee Chaloux Sobers pleaded guilty in April to five drug charges. The charges were filed after two separate incidents where Ludington Police arrested her. One incident occurred on June 20, 2021, and the other on July 30, 2020.
Sobers apologized to the court for her actions and said she was “trying to forget” all the problems in her life. She explained that her son was sick, and she had made many trips to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
“I’m all he’s got,” she said. “His father’s in prison.”
She told the court she had been working with Community Mental Health since last July.
“This has been a big wake up call for me,” she said.
“Miss Sobers, I’m afraid at 38 years old you don’t get the big wake up call,” Judge Susan K. Sniegowski said. “I can’t tell you how many people I see that come here, that tell me they’re ready to change, that they realize the mistakes they’ve made. And I’m sad to say, they end up right back here in front of me.
“I’m sorry about your son, but I suspect he’s been sick for a long time, that this is not something new.”
The judge said that she was also concerned with Sobers’ prior felonies and the large amount of narcotics that were involved in these crimes.
She was sentenced to three concurrent terms of 12 months in jail and three years probation on all three files.
The first file she was sentenced on included three charges of possession of drugs. Those drugs included methamphetamines, cocaine, ecstasy and heroin. The other two case files were one charge each of possession of methamphetamines.
She received a total of 47 days jail time collectively for all three files and was ordered to pay a total of $930 in fines, costs, and other court fees on all three files.